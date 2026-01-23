VeryDarkMan Slams Wizkid Over Fela Comments, Sparks Cultural Backlash

Share this:

(DDM) – Social media influencer VeryDarkMan, popularly known as VDM, has accused Afrobeat star Wizkid of disrespecting legendary musician Fela Kuti.

In a viral video released on Thursday, VeryDarkMan criticized Nigerians for failing to honor their music legends.

He argued that Nigeria is one of the few countries that dismisses its cultural pioneers as “past glory.”

VeryDarkMan stated that other nations celebrate their great artists, while Nigerians often insult or ignore theirs.

He added that music pioneers and veterans who speak out on national or industry issues frequently face ridicule or neglect.

His comments came amid the ongoing public clash between Wizkid and Seun Kuti.

VeryDarkMan listed several respected Nigerian music figures to support his argument.

He mentioned Eldee the Don, African China, Plantation Boiz, Psquare, Remedies, Tony Tetuila, Jazzman Olofin, 9ice, Vector, Sasha P, Asa, Weird MC, 2Face Idibia, and Blackface.

He said Nigerians should idolize and respect these artists instead of dismissing them as outdated.

The activist directly criticized Wizkid’s remarks, claiming they encouraged fans to insult Fela Kuti.

He acknowledged that disagreements are normal in the music industry.

However, he insisted that Wizkid should have handled the situation with more maturity and respect.

VeryDarkMan also addressed ongoing comparisons between Wizkid and Fela Kuti.

He focused particularly on debates surrounding Grammy Awards.

He dismissed claims that Wizkid’s Grammy win places him above the late Afrobeat icon.

According to him, Wizkid’s Grammy recognition resulted largely from Beyoncé’s influence.

He explained that Wizkid won the award as a featured artiste.

Wizkid received a Grammy in 2021 for Best Music Video for Beyoncé’s Brown Skin Girl, alongside Blue Ivy.

VeryDarkMan argued that the award did not reflect Wizkid’s solo artistic dominance.

He further pointed out that Beyoncé has consistently celebrated Fela Kuti’s legacy.

He recalled that Beyoncé once performed Zombie as a tribute to Fela.

He also noted that she has praised Fela in several interviews.

VeryDarkMan revealed that Zombie was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2025.

He added that Fela Kuti is expected to receive a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

In contrast, he praised Burna Boy and Tems for earning Grammys based on individual merit.

He referenced Burna Boy’s Best Global Music Album win for Twice As Tall.

He also highlighted Tems’ multiple Grammy awards as evidence of pure artistic achievement.

VeryDarkMan defended Fela Kuti against criticisms of his personal life.

He addressed debates surrounding Fela’s multiple marriages.

He questioned why figures like King Solomon remain revered despite similar controversies.

He argued that society unfairly judges Fela more harshly.

VeryDarkMan concluded that Wizkid has not surpassed Fela Kuti musically or culturally.

He extended this view to other members of the Kuti family.

He named Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, and Made Kuti as enduring cultural forces.

According to him, the Kuti dynasty’s influence on African music and global discourse remains unmatched by many modern stars.

