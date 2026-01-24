Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh Reconciles With Ex-Husband Churchill

Lilian Oforah
Lilian Oforah
Nollywood actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh has confirmed that she and her former husband, Olakunle “Churchill” Oladunni, have reconciled after several years of separation and public disagreements.

The actress disclosed the development in a post shared on her Facebook page, where she stated that peace has been restored between both parties following years of strained relations and legal disputes. According to her, the renewed understanding came after a period of reflection, faith, and personal growth.

Dikeh explained that the reconciliation was influenced by humility, forgiveness, and a shared commitment to peaceful co-parenting. She also acknowledged Churchill’s role in the process, noting that both parties agreed to prioritize stability and respect, particularly in matters concerning their child.

She encouraged individuals facing prolonged personal or family conflicts not to lose hope, stating that difficult situations can change with patience and effort. Dikeh further described the reconciliation as a positive outcome shaped by faith and mutual understanding.

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill were married in 2015, but their marriage ended less than two years later amid public controversies and legal proceedings. The former couple shares a son, King Andre Churchill, whose custody and welfare had previously been a subject of dispute.

The recent reconciliation represents a notable development in one of Nigeria’s most widely followed celebrity separations and suggests a renewed focus on cooperation and peaceful engagement between both parties.

