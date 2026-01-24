Politics

2027: Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket Will Shake Presidential Villa – Iroegbu

Amaechi Okoro
By Amaechi Okoro
(DDM) – Dickson Iroegbu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Obidient Movement, has predicted that a Peter Obi and Rabi’u Kwankwaso presidential ticket will make the Presidential Villa lose sleep.

DDM notes that Iroegbu spoke on Friday during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time,’ monitored by DAILY POST.

He said that if Kwankwaso realizes he could form an alliance with Peter Obi, both leaders could make a major statement in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

DAILY POST recalls that ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kwankwaso had been proposed as a running mate to Peter Obi under the Labour Party, but he declined the offer.

Iroegbu added that Kwankwaso reportedly regretted the decision and admitted he would have accepted to deputize Peter Obi at that time.

The former Kano State governor had also reportedly declared that he would join any political party willing to make him either Presidential or Vice-Presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Iroegbu emphasized that with the experience Kwankwaso has gained, forming an alliance with Peter Obi now could significantly alter the political landscape.

He said, “From the experience Kwankwaso has gotten now, if he has realized that he can form an alliance with Peter Obi, then the two of them can make a major statement in 2027.”

The PDP member reiterated, “The candidacy of Peter Obi as President and Kwankwaso as Vice will definitely make the Presidential Villa lose sleep.”

Political analysts have noted that such an alliance could galvanize voters across regional and party lines, presenting a formidable challenge to the ruling party.

Observers also believe that the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket may reshape alliances in the South-East and North-West, potentially influencing other state-level contests ahead of 2027.

Iroegbu’s comments reflect growing speculation in Nigerian political circles about strategic partnerships that could disrupt traditional voting patterns.

The development comes amid increased political maneuvering, defections, and coalition talks among opposition parties as they prepare for the 2027 general elections.

Pundits say that a strong Obi-Kwankwaso partnership could compel the Presidential Villa and ruling party to reconsider campaign strategies and resource allocation.

DDM gathered that discussions around the potential alliance have dominated both mainstream and social media, highlighting public interest in alternative presidential configurations.

With the 2027 elections approaching, political watchers continue to monitor negotiations between key figures in the opposition for possible impact on the national political landscape.

The Obi-Kwankwaso scenario underscores the significance of strategic ticket formation in Nigeria’s evolving multiparty democracy.

