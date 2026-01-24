Rising Anxiety and Depression Among Gen Z: Why the Numbers Keep Climbing

Share this:

Anxiety and depression rates among Generation Z are rising at an alarming pace, drawing growing attention from mental health experts, educators, and policymakers worldwide. Born between 1997 and 2012, this generation is coming of age in an era defined by rapid technological change, social pressure, and economic uncertainty—factors that are taking a heavy toll on emotional and psychological wellbeing.

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z has grown up with constant digital exposure. Social media, while offering connection and information, has also intensified comparison culture, cyberbullying, and the pressure to present a “perfect” life online. Mental health professionals warn that this always-online reality leaves little room for emotional rest, increasing vulnerability to anxiety disorders and depressive symptoms.

Global crises have further compounded the problem. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education, social development, and job opportunities at a critical stage of life. At the same time, rising unemployment, inflation, and housing instability have created deep economic anxiety among young people, many of whom feel uncertain about their future.

Climate change has also emerged as a significant psychological stressor. Studies in 2025 and 2026 indicate that climate anxiety—fear about environmental collapse and the future of the planet—is particularly pronounced among Gen Z, contributing to feelings of helplessness and chronic stress.

Comparative data shows that while mental health challenges exist across all age groups, Gen Z reports higher levels of emotional distress than Millennials and Gen X at the same life stage. Experts attribute this to the unique convergence of digital pressure, global instability, and reduced access to affordable mental health care.

As anxiety and depression continue to rise, specialists are calling for urgent, targeted interventions. These include improved access to mental health services, digital wellbeing education, stronger social support systems, and policies that address economic and environmental concerns affecting young people.

Understanding the root causes of Gen Z’s mental health crisis is a critical first step. Without decisive action, experts warn that the long-term social and economic consequences could be profound.

