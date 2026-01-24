2027: Kwankwaso Declares January 23 ‘World Betrayal Day’ After Yusuf’s Defection

Share this:

National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has declared January 23 as “World Betrayal Day” following the defection of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the party.

Kwankwaso made the declaration on Thursday while addressing his supporters at his Miller Road residence in Kano.

He said the idea was inspired by reactions on social media, where commentators described the governor’s exit from the NNPP as an act of betrayal.

According to him, one particular post suggesting that January 23 be observed annually as “World Betrayal Day” stood out, prompting his endorsement of the idea.

“None caught my attention more than one post suggesting that we declare January 23 annually as World Betrayal Day,” Kwankwaso said.

“Therefore, as the leader and grand patron of this movement, I hereby declare that I fully support the declaration.”

He added that the day would henceforth be commemorated with special activities aimed at reminding members of the events surrounding the defection and their implications for the party and the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Governor Yusuf had announced his defection from the NNPP on Friday, citing persistent internal crises and unresolved leadership disputes within the party.

His move has since generated mixed reactions across Kano State’s political landscape.

While Yusuf’s supporters have described the defection as a strategic decision that aligns the state more closely with the Federal Government, loyalists of Kwankwaso have condemned the move, characterising it as a betrayal that could deepen political uncertainty in the state.

Meanwhile, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have welcomed the development, viewing it as a significant boost to the party’s influence and dominance in Kano politics.

The political fallout from the defection continues to unfold, with tensions rising among rival factions and stakeholders closely watching its impact on the state’s political future.

