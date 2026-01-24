News

Newlywed wife kills husband with rat poison

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
A newlywed wife has been arrested in Jigawa State for allegedly poisoning her husband, who died after eating a meal she prepared.

The incident happened on January 23, 2026, in Gauza village, Jahun Local Government Area.

While confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, the Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Command, SP Shi’isu Adam, said the deceased reportedly took his lunch at home before he suddenly fell seriously sick.

According to the police image maker, the man was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Following the incident, detectives from the Jahun Division swung into action and arrested the wife of the deceased as the principal suspect.

SP Shi’isu Adam said that “during interrogation, the suspect confessed to poisoning her husband’s food with rat poison.”

He added that the “suspect claimed she sent her cousin to purchase the rat poison used in committing the act.”

According to the police spokesman, the suspect reportedly stated that she was forced into the marriage by her parents, a situation she claimed led to her actions.

However, Adam said the Jigawa State Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be thoroughly investigated at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse.

He said upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the police command urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding and to seek lawful means of resolving family and marital disputes.

The statement further “advised against taking laws into one’s hands, noting that such actions often result in irreversible consequences.”

Accordingly, the police assured the public of the command’s commitment to justice and the protection of lives and property across the state.

“The police will ensure that justice is served in this case,” the PPRO said, adding that “the suspect is currently in police custody, awaiting trial.”

 

 

