Again, Bandits Abduct Baptist Pastor, Three Daughters in Kaduna

Share this:

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a Baptist Church cleric, Pastor Daniel Bagama, along with his three daughters in Tudun Bussa village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The abduction was confirmed in a statement issued by the Conference President of the Kaduna Baptist Conference, Rev. Ishaya Adamu Jangado, and copied to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“I write to inform you that bandits have abducted a Baptist Church Pastor, Pastor Daniel Bagama, and his three daughters at Tudun Bussa village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” the letter read.

According to the statement, the incident occurred late on Sunday night, January 18, 2026, at about 11:00 pm, when armed men reportedly invaded the community.

Sources said the attackers stormed Tudun Bussa village, firing sporadically to instil fear among residents before proceeding to the pastor’s residence, where Pastor Bagama and his daughters were taken away.

The Kaduna State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Caleb Ma’aji Bawa, also confirmed the abduction when contacted, describing the incident as disturbing and calling for urgent action to secure the release of the victims.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies in the state had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Attempts to reach the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, were unsuccessful, as his phone line could not be reached.

The abduction adds to growing concerns over insecurity in parts of Kaduna State, where cases of banditry, kidnapping, and attacks on rural communities have continued to pose serious challenges for residents and authorities alike.

Post Views: 130