Somto Not Leaving Oga Okwy’s Neck Anytime Soon — Internet Reacts

passengers on a recent flight were left in stitches when a 5-year-old boy, Somto, took it upon himself to document his very first time on a plane. With a mix of excitement, innocence, and unfiltered honesty, the little boy grabbed the attention of everyone on board, making the journey unforgettable for fellow travelers. In the video, Somto can be seen announcing his maiden flight experience with such enthusiasm that passengers couldn’t help but laugh and cheer him on. His expressions and reactions captured the pure joy of experiencing something new for the first time, reminding everyone just how magical first-time moments can be.

The clip quickly went viral online, with viewers describing Somto as a “force of nature” and predicting that this little boy is not leaving Oga Okwy’s neck anytime soon, a nod to how beloved he has already become. Many Nigerians on social media praised the boy’s confidence and charm, saying he has a natural flair for entertaining that could take him far in life.

The short video also resonated with parents, who admitted it brought back memories of their own children’s first flights and the joy of witnessing their little milestones. Social media users flooded the comments with laughing emojis, playful banter, and predictions about how Somto might become a future influencer or content creator.

Moments like these serve as a heartwarming reminder of the innocence and joy children bring into everyday life, and how even something as routine as air travel can become a hilarious and memorable adventure when seen through a child’s eyes. Somto’s first-flight video has already earned him internet fame, and it looks like Nigerians can’t get enough of his infectious energy. If this little boy continues to share his adventures, there’s no doubt he’ll become a household name in the entertainment space, capturing hearts with his playful antics every step of the way.

