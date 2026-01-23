VIDEO: Protesters Ask Tinubu to Sack Wike for ‘Disrespecting APC Leaders’

Share this:

Some youths have staged a protest at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), demanding the removal of Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over alleged disrespect to party leaders.

The protesters converged on the APC secretariat on Friday with placards bearing inscriptions such as “President Tinubu, sack Wike now” and “Stop disrespecting APC members”.

Other placards read “No minister is above APC”, “APC no be Wike property”, “APC must wrestle order”, “Wike, APC leadership is not your mate”, and “Wike, no more political threats”.

