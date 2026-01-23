iShowSpeed snubs Nigerian influencers, says Africa tour isn’t for clout

Share this:

(DDM) – American online streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as iShowSpeed, has addressed growing criticism surrounding his ongoing Africa tour.

The YouTube and Kick sensation insisted that the trip was never designed around influencer collaborations.

He explained that the core aim of the tour is to showcase African culture and everyday people.

The clarification followed intense backlash after his first full day livestream in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Lagos outing attracted massive street crowds and generated several viral moments online.

Those moments quickly dominated conversations across Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

However, the excitement was soon overshadowed by controversy involving Nigerian content creators.

Some local influencers accused iShowSpeed of deliberately ignoring them during his visit.

The backlash intensified when fans repeatedly urged Speed to meet Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller.

Peller is a popular Nigerian streamer active on TikTok and Kick.

He made several public attempts to get Speed’s attention.

At one point, Peller tried to climb Speed’s vehicle amid heavy traffic.

In another dramatic moment, he rode a horse through Lagos streets seeking recognition.

In a widely circulated clip, Peller pleaded for collaboration.

He was heard saying he had suffered because Speed refused to acknowledge him.

Despite the emotional appeal, Speed did not respond and continued with his planned activities.

This silence triggered heated debates on social media platforms.

Many users questioned why a global streamer would tour Africa without engaging top local creators.

Some critics described the action as disrespectful and dismissive.

Others defended Speed, arguing that he owed no one collaborations.

According to reports by international media, Speed eventually broke his silence.

He said the purpose of the “Speed Does Africa” tour was being misunderstood.

He made it clear that influencer meetups were never part of the agenda.

Speed stated that the tour focuses on African culture, street life, and hidden talents.

He emphasized that the goal is to highlight people who rarely receive global exposure.

He also noted that many of those complaining already have established audiences.

According to him, the tour is meant to uplift lesser-known creatives.

Speed explained that his movements are tightly controlled by his management team.

He said every day of the tour is carefully scheduled in advance.

He stressed that locations, timing, and activities are fixed.

He added that spontaneous collaborations would disrupt planned cultural engagements.

Speed warned that canceling visits arranged with local communities would be disrespectful.

He insisted that honoring prior commitments is more important than clout chasing.

The streamer revealed that similar backlash occurred during his visit to South Africa.

He said some creators there also felt ignored.

Despite the reactions, Speed said he remained focused on the mission.

He described the tour as a celebration of the “real Africa.”

He highlighted street performers, local artists, and grassroots communities.

Speed said these groups often possess incredible talent but lack global visibility.

He insisted that the tour is about authenticity, not influencer politics.

The “Speed Does Africa” tour began on December 29, 2025.

The tour is scheduled to last 28 days.

It is expected to cover 20 African countries.

Following his stay in Nigeria, Speed is expected to visit Benin Republic.

As the tour continues, debate over his approach shows no sign of slowing.

The controversy has once again raised questions about influence, entitlement, and cultural representation in the digital age.

