JUST IN: Makinde meets Tinubu, insists PDP still home

Share this:

(DDM) – Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that he is not leaving the Peoples Democratic Party.

Makinde said he remains comfortable in the PDP despite recent defections rocking the opposition party.

He made the statement after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting took place on Thursday.

Makinde was questioned on whether he planned to join the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The question followed the defection of some of his former PDP colleagues to the APC.

Responding, Makinde dismissed any speculation about dumping his party.

“I am comfortable in the PDP,” the governor stated.

He explained that his engagement with the president was not about party defection.

Makinde stressed that Nigeria’s challenges require cooperation across party lines.

He said certain national issues demand a bipartisan approach.

According to him, such situations require contributions from all political parties.

He argued that governance should not be reduced to APC versus PDP rivalry.

Makinde said leaders must always focus on what benefits the country.

He noted that when the nation reaches critical decision points, unity becomes necessary.

The governor emphasized that national interest must come before partisan loyalty.

Makinde arrived at the Aso Rock Villa shortly after Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Mutfwang recently defected from the PDP to the APC.

Both governors were received separately at the Villa.

They later proceeded to the president’s office.

Makinde’s visit has drawn attention because of his political history within the PDP.

He was a prominent member of the PDP G5 governors.

The G5 opposed the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP’s presidential candidate in 2023.

The group argued that the PDP violated its zoning arrangement.

They maintained that power should rotate to the South after eight years of northern leadership.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who preceded the 2023 election, is from the North.

The G5 insisted that fairness and national unity required a southern candidate.

During the 2023 presidential election, Makinde worked against the PDP candidate.

He openly supported Bola Tinubu of the APC.

Tinubu eventually won the presidential election.

Other members of the G5 included Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Okezie Ikpeazu.

Despite his past political stance, Makinde insists he remains loyal to the PDP.

His statement is expected to calm speculation about further defections from the party.

The development comes amid growing concerns over the future of opposition politics in Nigeria.

Post Views: 28