PDP implodes in South-West as senior spokesman walks away

Share this:

(DDM) – Ayo Fadaka, a former South-West Zonal Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, has formally resigned from the opposition party.

His resignation follows what he described as deepening internal crises and persistent leadership failures within the PDP.

The resignation was disclosed in a report originally published by Daily Post on Thursday, January 22, 2026, and monitored by Diaspora Digital Media.

Fadaka also previously served as the Director of Media and Publicity for the PDP in Ondo State.

He submitted a resignation letter addressed to the Ward 8 chairman in Akure.

He copied the letter to PDP leadership at the ward, local government, state, and zonal levels.

Fadaka described his decision to leave the party as painful and emotionally difficult.

He said he did not take the decision lightly because of his long-standing commitment to the PDP.

He accused the current PDP leadership of destroying a party that once commanded national respect.

Fadaka stated that opportunistic individuals now dominate the party’s leadership structure.

He claimed these individuals climbed into power without loyalty to the party’s founding ideals.

According to him, such leaders betrayed the PDP after securing influential positions.

He alleged that integrity and discipline have disappeared from the party’s internal governance.

Fadaka argued that personal ambition has replaced collective vision within the PDP.

He said some actors now treat the party as a private enterprise.

He accused them of using the PDP solely as a vehicle for personal enrichment.

Fadaka warned that any political party driven by greed cannot survive.

He stressed that the PDP’s decline is self-inflicted rather than imposed by political opponents.

He said internal sabotage has weakened the party more than electoral losses.

Fadaka lamented that voices of reform within the PDP are routinely silenced.

He claimed that honest criticism now attracts punishment instead of reflection.

He added that internal democracy within the PDP has collapsed.

According to him, impunity now thrives unchecked within party structures.

Fadaka stated that leaders now ignore party constitution and moral restraint.

He said these failures pushed him to the point of no return.

Despite his exit, Fadaka did not announce his next political destination.

He maintained that his immediate concern was personal integrity.

However, political observers believe his resignation will trigger new realignments.

Reports indicate that the ruling All Progressives Congress has shown interest in him.

The African Democratic Congress is also reportedly engaging him.

His departure further exposes widening cracks within the PDP in the South-West.

The South-West zone has suffered repeated defections in recent years.

Several party leaders have complained about marginalization and exclusion.

The PDP has struggled to regain dominance in the region since 2015.

Fadaka’s resignation adds symbolic weight to the party’s ongoing troubles.

Analysts say his media background gives the defection additional significance.

They argue that communication breakdown reflects deeper structural decay.

Party loyalists fear that more resignations may follow.

Opposition figures warn that unresolved internal conflict could cripple the PDP ahead of future elections.

Fadaka’s exit reinforces growing public perception of a party in disarray.

His words echo frustrations shared by many grassroots members.

The development intensifies pressure on PDP leadership to confront its internal crisis.

Whether the party responds with reforms or denial remains uncertain.

For now, Fadaka’s resignation stands as another warning signal for Nigeria’s opposition politics.

Post Views: 18