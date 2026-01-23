Prophet Ebuka Obi ignites debate with dating advice to single women

Share this:

(DDM) – Popular Nigerian cleric, Prophet Ebuka Obi, has stirred widespread online debate after offering unconventional relationship advice during a recent sermon.

Diaspora Digital Media reports that the sermon gained national attention after a video clip went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The clip was shared by a user identified as @honest30bgfan and quickly attracted thousands of reactions.

In the video, Prophet Ebuka Obi addressed single women who are waiting for marriage.

He cautioned them against committing emotionally to only one man who has not shown clear marriage intentions.

The cleric advised women to avoid limiting themselves prematurely during unclear relationship stages.

He encouraged women to prayerfully communicate with multiple suitors at the same time.

Prophet Obi stressed that such interactions should be without intimacy.

He said the purpose of engaging multiple men is observation and discernment.

According to him, women should study character, seriousness, and direction before making a decision.

He boldly stated that women could talk to four, five, or even six men simultaneously.

He insisted that there was nothing sinful or immoral about such an approach.

Prophet Obi explained that exclusivity should only begin after engagement.

He argued that commitment before engagement often leads to emotional manipulation.

The cleric questioned why many women remain loyal to men who never discuss marriage.

He asked why some women stay committed to men who have not met their families.

He also questioned relationships where no concrete future plans are made.

According to him, silence about marriage is itself a loud message.

He warned women against wasting productive years waiting on vague promises.

Prophet Obi said clarity is a key sign of seriousness in relationships.

He maintained that when God chooses the right person, engagement will follow.

He emphasized that divine confirmation often aligns with clear commitment.

The message immediately divided public opinion across social media platforms.

Some users described the advice as practical and honest.

Others accused the cleric of promoting confusion in relationships.

One commenter dismissed the sermon as unrealistic and misleading.

Another commenter praised the prophet for saying what many fear to say.

Supporters argued that modern dating realities require wisdom and caution.

Critics argued that dating multiple people could create emotional harm.

Relationship experts also weighed in on the conversation.

Some agreed that clarity should define commitment stages.

Others warned that miscommunication could arise if expectations are not clear.

The sermon has since become a trending topic in faith and relationship discussions.

It has reopened debates about dating culture within religious communities.

Many young Nigerians are now questioning traditional courtship expectations.

The advice reflects growing frustration with prolonged, undefined relationships.

Observers say the sermon resonated because it addressed common experiences.

Unclear relationships remain a major source of emotional distress.

Prophet Obi’s words touched on power imbalance in dating dynamics.

The discussion also highlights shifting attitudes among younger generations.

Faith leaders are increasingly speaking on modern relationship challenges.

The viral sermon underscores the influence of religious voices online.

It also shows how sermons now shape public discourse beyond church walls.

Whether praised or criticized, the message has sparked necessary dialogue.

The conversation around commitment, clarity, and boundaries continues to evolve.

For many listeners, the sermon served as a wake-up call.

For others, it raised questions about ethics and emotional responsibility.

What remains clear is that Prophet Ebuka Obi has reignited a national conversation.

