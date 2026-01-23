Jilted lover admits spiritual attack after church girlfriend’s betrayal

Share this:

(DDM) – A young man has ignited fierce online debate after publicly recounting a painful relationship that ended in betrayal, bitterness, and a troubling spiritual vow.

The story, which has spread widely across social media forums, presents a mix of romance, sacrifice, disappointment, and a final decision many readers now describe as disturbing.

According to the narrator, the relationship began in 2022 during a NASPA conference where he first met the woman.

He said their interaction started as friendship but gradually developed into a committed romantic relationship.

At the time, he explained that he was 28 years old while the woman was 27.

He described her as a quiet, deeply religious church girl with strong moral values and a very small social circle.

In an effort to sustain the relationship, he claimed he adjusted his lifestyle to suit her beliefs and spiritual expectations.

He believed those sacrifices would strengthen their bond and eventually lead to marriage.

Nearly one year later, the relationship reportedly collapsed.

The woman allegedly ended things, explaining that she felt spiritually guilty and believed the relationship did not align with her faith.

She also told him that she felt he was not financially prepared for marriage.

Although the explanation deeply hurt him, he said he accepted the breakup in good faith.

After the separation, the man secured a new job that took him first to Accra and later to Northern Ghana.

Feeling more stable, he decided to reconnect with his former partner.

Her response shocked him.

She reportedly told him she was already in another relationship and preparing for marriage.

He said the speed of her transition left him emotionally shaken.

Days later, he claimed she contacted him again using her fiancé’s phone.

According to him, the message stated that the planned wedding had been cancelled.

She allegedly blamed her former fiancé for multiple unresolved issues.

After renewed conversations, the pair eventually resumed their relationship.

Before doing so, the man said he made his intention to marry her very clear.

He claimed she agreed and reassured him of her commitment.

As the relationship restarted, he said he began supporting her financially.

He explained that she had just been posted as a teacher and needed help settling in.

He claimed he gave her 500 Ghana cedis weekly for nearly a year.

He also said he paid for her hair, electricity bills, and other personal expenses.

Trouble allegedly resurfaced during her June vacation.

According to him, she suddenly became distant, rude, and unusually secretive with her phone.

Suspicious, he said he made discreet enquiries.

He claimed those enquiries revealed she was cheating with someone from her past.

Whenever he confronted her, he alleged that she responded with insults rather than remorse.

He said the repeated confrontations left him emotionally broken and angry.

Overwhelmed by betrayal and frustration, the man admitted making a controversial decision.

He said he sought spiritual help from a Mallam in Northern Ghana.

In his words, he vowed that her sickness would serve as a reminder of taking him for granted.

The confession has triggered intense reactions online.

Many readers condemned the act as dangerous and excessive.

Others focused on the emotional trauma that may have influenced his decision.

The man later revealed that his two closest friends are now urging him to reverse whatever spiritual action he took.

The story continues to fuel debate about heartbreak, revenge, faith, and the boundaries of personal responsibility in relationships.

