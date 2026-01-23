US formally exits WHO, cites COVID-19 failures and political bias

Share this:

(DDM) – The United States has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), ending its longstanding membership in the global health body.

The Trump administration stated that the withdrawal fulfills a promise made by President Donald Trump on his first day in office.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. jointly announced the decision in a public statement.

They said the withdrawal was executed through an executive order signed by President Trump, aimed at freeing the United States from what they described as the WHO’s constraints.

“Today, the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO), freeing itself from its constraints, as President Trump promised on his first day in office by signing E.O. 14155,” the statement read.

The administration claimed that the WHO failed during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing harm to the American people.

It accused the organization of abandoning its core mission and acting against US interests despite the United States being a founding member and its largest financial contributor.

The statement asserted that the WHO pursued a politicized, bureaucratic agenda driven by nations hostile to American interests.

It further claimed that the organization failed to ensure timely and accurate sharing of information during the COVID-19 crisis.

The administration said these failures may have cost American lives and were later concealed under the pretense of acting “in the interest of public health.”

Following the US decision, the WHO allegedly refused to return the American flag displayed at its headquarters.

The organization also reportedly claimed it had not approved the US withdrawal, according to the administration.

The statement criticized the WHO’s conduct as disrespectful to the United States, despite its role as the organization’s primary founder, largest financial backer, and longtime champion.

The US government said it will now limit engagement with the WHO strictly to completing the withdrawal process and protecting the health and safety of Americans.

It announced that all US funding for and staffing of WHO initiatives has officially ended.

The administration emphasized that the United States will continue to lead global public health efforts through direct bilateral partnerships with trusted health institutions.

“We will continue to work with countries and trusted health institutions to share best practices, strengthen preparedness, and protect our communities,” the statement said.

It described the WHO as a “bloated and inefficient bureaucracy” while highlighting the United States’ continued commitment to public health leadership.

The withdrawal, the statement said, honors Americans affected by the pandemic, including those who died in nursing homes and businesses harmed by restrictions.

“Our withdrawal is for them,” the statement added.

The United States was a founding member of the WHO in 1948 and has historically been its largest single contributor.

The decision represents a major shift in US engagement with international health institutions.

It comes after long-standing criticism of the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its perceived political biases.

The Trump administration framed the exit as a necessary move to protect Americans and restore accountability in global health governance.

