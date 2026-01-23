Access to treatment key to ending leprosy, WHO warns ahead of awareness day

Share this:

(DDM) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized that access to treatment is essential to eliminating leprosy worldwide.

The announcement comes ahead of World Leprosy Day, which will be observed on 25 January 2026.

Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae.

The disease primarily affects the skin and peripheral nerves, causing physical complications if untreated.

Left untreated, leprosy can lead to progressive and permanent disabilities.

It can also result in social stigma, isolation, and discrimination against affected individuals.

Despite its severity, leprosy is curable with multidrug therapy (MDT).

WHO reported that efforts to eliminate leprosy have led to reductions in new cases in many regions.

In 2024, of the 188 countries, areas, or territories that submitted data, 55 reported zero cases.

However, WHO recorded 172,717 new leprosy cases worldwide in the same year.

Global partners, including pharmaceutical companies, continue to play a crucial role in fighting leprosy.

Novartis has been a key supporter, collaborating with WHO since 2000.

Through this partnership, Novartis provides free MDT and clofazimine to all leprosy patients globally.

This collaboration is recognized as one of the longest-standing pharmaceutical donation programs in global health.

Marking 25 years of collaboration, WHO and Novartis have extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for another five years, covering 2026 to 2030.

The extension ensures the continued supply of MDT to patients in need.

It also includes funding for the procurement and distribution of single-dose rifampicin (SDR) for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention, and Care, praised the commitment of partners like Novartis.

He noted that their dedication over the past 25 years has been foundational to progress against leprosy.

The theme for World Leprosy Day 2026 is “Leprosy is curable, the real challenge is stigma.”

Dr Farrar stressed that transforming millions of lives requires not just treatment but also tackling stigma surrounding the disease.

He said that free access to treatment has significantly reduced the burden of leprosy in affected communities.

WHO continues to encourage governments, health institutions, and civil society to support patients and promote awareness.

Global efforts aim to ensure early diagnosis, proper treatment, and social acceptance for leprosy patients.

Eliminating leprosy requires a coordinated approach combining medical care, community engagement, and sustained partnerships.

WHO reaffirmed its commitment to a world free from leprosy and urged continued action to maintain momentum against the disease.

