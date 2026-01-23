Why the US Exits the World Health Organization

Share this:

The United States has formally completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), bringing to an end a long-running effort by President Donald Trump to sever ties with the global health body.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), confirming that the one-year notice period required under international law had elapsed, effectively finalising the country’s exit.

President Trump had first attempted to withdraw from the WHO during his initial term in office.

Upon returning to the White House, he renewed the move by signing an executive order on his first day back, formally notifying the organisation of the United States’ intention to leave.

Outstanding financial obligations

Despite completing the withdrawal process, the United States reportedly still owes the WHO about $260 million in unpaid contributions.

Legal experts say the likelihood of the funds being paid remains low, as the organisation lacks enforcement mechanisms.

“As a matter of law, it is very clear that the United States cannot officially withdraw unless it pays its outstanding obligations,” said Dr. Lawrence Gostin, a global health law expert at Georgetown University. “But WHO has no power to compel payment.”

WHO could theoretically block the withdrawal through a formal resolution, but analysts say the organisation is unlikely to escalate tensions given Washington’s firm stance.

End of funding and participation

HHS confirmed that all U.S. government funding to the WHO has been terminated, and that American personnel and contractors working within the organisation have been recalled.

The United States has also ceased participation in WHO-sponsored committees, technical working groups, governance structures and leadership bodies.

However, the administration left open the possibility of limited collaboration on specific issues.

Officials said discussions are ongoing on whether the U.S. will participate in WHO-led consultations on the formulation of next year’s influenza vaccines.

Administration’s justification

Senior administration officials defended the decision, arguing that the United States had received little benefit relative to its financial and personnel contributions.

“A promise made and a promise kept,” one official said, adding that the WHO had “acted contrary to U.S. interests in protecting the American public.”

The administration also cited what it described as WHO’s failures during the COVID-19 pandemic, including delays in declaring a global health emergency and its early handling of information related to China’s response.

HHS further criticised the organisation for initially downplaying airborne transmission of the virus and the role of asymptomatic spread.

“This action means our country’s health policies can no longer be constrained by unaccountable foreign bureaucrats,” the official said.

New global health approach

Despite the withdrawal, the Trump administration insists the United States will continue to play a leading role in global health through bilateral agreements, partnerships with non-governmental organisations, religious institutions and direct collaboration with national ministries of health.

These efforts are expected to be coordinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Global Health Center, with further policy announcements promised in the coming months.

Growing criticism from health experts

Public health experts and medical organisations have strongly criticised the decision, warning it could weaken global disease surveillance and increase vulnerability to future pandemics.

“The U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization is shortsighted and misguided,” said Dr. Ronald Nahass, President of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “Germs do not respect borders.”

Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, described the move as “devastating,” warning it could delay detection and response to future outbreaks that may ultimately reach U.S. shores.

Calling the decision unprecedented, Dr. Gostin said:

“This is the most ruinous presidential decision in my lifetime. When the next pandemic hits and it will the United States will not be at the table.”

