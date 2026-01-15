News

Genocide: Dollar rains as FG, pro-Biafra agitators compete to influence President Trump

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
Agitators for a sovereign state of Biafra
Agitators for a sovereign state of Biafra
The Nigerian government and pro-Biafra agitators are in a lobbying war in Washington, DC, trying to influence US President Donald Trump over allegations of “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has hired DCI Group, a US-based public affairs and lobbying firm, for $750,000 monthly to communicate Nigeria’s actions to protect Christian communities and maintain US support in countering jihadist groups.

According to the lobbying contract document filed with the US Department of Justice, Aster Legal, a law firm in Kaduna, hired the services of DCI Group on behalf of Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser (NSA).

Overtime, the group has helped build religious freedom support for Ukraine among US conservatives and secured a delay in the implementation date of EU regulation on deforestation-free products (EUDR).

Diaspora Digital Media understand that the six month agreement was signed on December 17, 2025, and would be automatically renewed for another six months.

On December 12, Nigeria paid the American lobbying firm the sum of $4.5 million as a six-month retainer pre-payment for the contract.

Though, the filings did not reveal where Aster Legal raises the funds from but, insider sources told Africa Confidential that it may either come from wealthy supporters of President Bola Tinubu or indirectly from the Nigerian government.

In contrast, the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) has engaged Washington & Madison, a DC-based lobbyist group, for $66,000 monthly to push for sanctions against Nigerian officials, US engagement with a putative Biafran administration, and support for military strikes and favorable oil deals.

However, the Nigerian government’s lobbying efforts seem to be yielding results, with the US delivering military supplies to Nigerian security agencies and planning to deliver 12 Bell Textron AH1Z Cobra attack helicopters worth $997 million by 2028.

