I Already Have the Funds, So I’d Go for Style” Rema Speaks on His Dating Preference

Share this:

Nigerian Afrobeats star Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has sparked conversations online after sharing his honest thoughts on relationships and attraction during a recent interview.

When asked whether he would prefer a woman with style or one with funds, the singer gave a straightforward response that quickly caught attention. According to Rema, financial status is not a deciding factor for him, as he believes he already has enough resources of his own. Instead, he said he would choose style.

“I already have the funds, so I’d go for style,” the singer stated, making it clear that money is not what draws him to a partner.

Rema’s comment has since generated mixed reactions across social media, with fans and critics interpreting his words in different ways. While some praised him for being honest and confident about his financial independence, others debated what he truly meant by “style.” Many fans believe the singer was referring not just to fashion, but to a woman’s overall presence including confidence, personality, self-expression, and individuality.

Supporters of the singer argue that his statement reflects a common mindset among successful individuals who value compatibility and personal connection over material gain. They noted that for someone at Rema’s level of fame and success, seeking a partner who brings creativity, class, and character into a relationship may feel more important than financial contribution.

On the other hand, some critics felt the comment could be misunderstood or taken out of context, especially in a society where conversations around gender roles, money, and relationships are increasingly sensitive. Others stressed that financial independence in a relationship should still be valued, regardless of one partner’s wealth.

Despite the differing opinions, Rema’s comment has once again highlighted how celebrity interviews often spark wider discussions beyond entertainment. Known for his bold personality and unapologetic self-expression, the singer has never shied away from speaking his mind, whether about music, lifestyle, or personal beliefs.

As expected, the statement continues to trend online, with fans sharing clips from the interview and offering their own interpretations. For many, the moment served as a reminder that attraction means different things to different people and that style, confidence, and self-awareness can be just as appealing as financial stability.

Post Views: 133