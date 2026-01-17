Rudeboy Says ‘Ejeajo’ Flopped Because Mr P Started the Song Fans React

Share this:

Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has sparked fresh debate online after claiming that Psquare’s song “Ejeajo” failed to gain the expected traction because his twin brother, Peter Okoye (Mr P), started the track instead of him.

According to Rudeboy, listeners did not connect with the song because they did not hear the voice they were expecting at the beginning. He explained that fans already had a fixed idea of how Psquare songs usually start, and when that familiar pattern was missing, many listeners allegedly dismissed the track.

In his words, people felt, “This is not Psquare,” and ignored the song altogether.

The statement has since divided fans, with many revisiting the music video—particularly frame two, where Mr P takes the lead vocals. While some agree with Rudeboy’s argument that Psquare fans are deeply attached to vocal structure and familiarity, others insist the song itself was not spoiled by Mr P’s performance.

Supporters of Mr P argue that his voice is an essential part of Psquare’s identity and that “Ejeajo” failing to blow cannot be blamed solely on who started the song. They point out that music trends, timing, promotion, and audience taste all play major roles in a song’s success.

The conversation has reopened old wounds among fans who still hope for unity between the brothers, while others believe this is another example of unresolved creative differences that once plagued the iconic duo.

