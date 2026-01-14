Popular Nigerian Gospel Singer Dies in Lagos

Share this:

Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, widely known for her popular song Omije Ojumi, has died.

She passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026, at a hospital in Lagos.

The news of her death was announced on Tuesday through a statement shared on Instagram by fellow gospel singer Ayo Melody on behalf of her family.

The post confirmed her passing and described her as Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnanu Adeoye, praying for her eternal rest.

Bunmi Akinnaanu’s death comes months after she publicly sought prayers while battling a serious leg ailment.

In October 2025, she was seen in a church service in Ibadan, Oyo State, where she received prayers while seated, with her leg visibly affected and medical support attached to her hand.

Born into music at an early age, Akinnaanu began singing at the age of 10. She later left a career in banking to pursue gospel music full-time.

She rose to national recognition with Omije Ojumi, a song that resonated deeply with Christian audiences and became widely played in churches and homes across Nigeria.

She went on to release several other gospel songs, including O Ti Sure, building a devoted following over the years.

Following the announcement of her death, tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues, fans, and members of the Christian community, many of whom described her as a passionate worshipper whose music inspired faith and hope.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

