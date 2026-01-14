Bello Turji threat causes large-scale displacement in Sokoto communities

Share this:

Bello Turji’s threats have sparked mass displacement in Sokoto State’s eastern communities, with residents fleeing Tidibale and nearby settlements.

The bandit leader’s warnings, after months of silence, have triggered panic, forcing families to abandon homes and farmlands.

Meanwhile, the US has delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria to combat terrorism and banditry.

This support aims to enhance Nigeria’s security operations and strengthen the US-Nigeria partnership.

In a separate incident, suspected herdsmen killed five people, including a former councillor, in Benue State’s Otukpo Local Government Area.

The attack has worsened insecurity in the community.

Former Senator Shehu Sani has commended the US support, saying it’s timely and commendable, and urges other countries to follow suit in helping Nigeria tackle insecurity.

Post Views: 318