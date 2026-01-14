News

Protest: Okpebholo orders release of AAU students

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Edo Governor Elect-Monday Okpebholo
Edo Governor Elect-Monday Okpebholo
Share this:

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has clarified that the recent violent protest in Ekpoma wasn’t organised by Ambrose Alli University (AAU) students.

He described it as a criminal act by nonstudent outsiders and ordered the release of students.

Intelligence suggests a group called “Ambrose Alli Comrade Community”, comprising non-students, orchestrated the incident to foment trouble and extort law-abiding students.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Okpebholo assured genuine students arrested would be identified and released, adding that the protest was actually an avenue for looting.

READ ALSO:  Court issues arrest warrant for Ondo former deputy gov

He dismissed claims of kidnapping linked to the incident as false and stage-managed, condemning the destruction of markets and property in Ekpoma.

Okpebholo vowed to bring perpetrators to justice, regardless of their political affiliation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Post Views: 235
Share this:
Previous article
NNPP Denies Kwankwaso Endorsed Kano Governor Defection
Next article
Popular Nigerian Gospel Singer Dies in Lagos
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks