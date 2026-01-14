Protest: Okpebholo orders release of AAU students

Share this:

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has clarified that the recent violent protest in Ekpoma wasn’t organised by Ambrose Alli University (AAU) students.

He described it as a criminal act by nonstudent outsiders and ordered the release of students.

Intelligence suggests a group called “Ambrose Alli Comrade Community”, comprising non-students, orchestrated the incident to foment trouble and extort law-abiding students.

Okpebholo assured genuine students arrested would be identified and released, adding that the protest was actually an avenue for looting.

He dismissed claims of kidnapping linked to the incident as false and stage-managed, condemning the destruction of markets and property in Ekpoma.

Okpebholo vowed to bring perpetrators to justice, regardless of their political affiliation.

Post Views: 235