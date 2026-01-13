NNPP Denies Kwankwaso Endorsed Kano Governor Defection

Share this:

(DDM) – The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed reports suggesting that its leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, endorsed the alleged defection of Kano State’s governor to another political party.

DDM gathered that the party described the claims as false, misleading, and part of a politically motivated campaign to damage the reputation of both the NNPP and its leadership.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the NNPP reiterated that Kwankwaso remains fully committed to the party’s ideals and has not authorized or supported any political defection by elected officials in Kano State.

The party accused certain political actors of spreading disinformation to create confusion, undermine the NNPP’s credibility, and influence public perception ahead of upcoming elections.

NNPP officials emphasized that Kwankwaso’s leadership continues to focus on building a robust party structure, strengthening grassroots support, and promoting internal cohesion in Kano and beyond.

Observers noted that political defections in Nigeria are often sensationalized by media and opposition parties, generating rumors that can distort public understanding of party positions and leadership intentions.

The Kano State governor, whose alleged defection sparked the rumors, has not issued any public statement confirming a change in party affiliation, reinforcing the NNPP’s assertion that the claims are unsubstantiated.

Political analysts argue that false defection reports are a common tactic in Nigerian politics, used to destabilize opposition parties, sway supporters, and create internal divisions within targeted political groups.

NNPP further urged the public, party members, and media houses to rely on official statements from party headquarters before reporting or reacting to political news, warning that unverified information can harm democratic processes.

The party also highlighted that Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano State and across northern Nigeria remains strong, and that internal party discipline ensures elected officials adhere to party policies and procedures.

Party insiders noted that the denial comes at a critical time as the NNPP prepares for strategic planning ahead of the 2027 general elections, emphasizing unity and collective action to secure electoral gains.

Analysts say that maintaining clear communication and countering misinformation is essential for political parties to protect their image, retain voter confidence, and ensure smooth operations within party structures.

The NNPP concluded by reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles, peaceful political engagement, and the empowerment of citizens through credible political participation.

The party warned that any further attempts at political blackmail or rumor-mongering would be met with appropriate responses to safeguard the integrity of its leadership and organizational framework.

