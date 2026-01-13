Impeachment: Fubara yet to get Assembly notice

Share this:

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, hasn’t received an official impeachment notice from the State House of Assembly, despite proceedings initiated by 27 lawmakers aligned with Minister Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers had cited misconduct allegations against Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

Sources within Government House confirmed no formal communication has reached Fubara or Odu, with the governor focused on official duties after returning from abroad.

Meanwhile, two pro-Wike lawmakers have distanced themselves from the impeachment effort, appealing for restraint and dialogue to resolve the political crisis.

The move follows Wike’s ‘thank you tour’ of Rivers State local government areas, which omitted Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Fubara’s home council.

The APC chieftain suggested Wike deliberately avoided Opobo due to tensions.

