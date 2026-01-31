Is the World’s “Healthiest Country” the Best Place to Retire?

Share this:

(DDM) – When people imagine retirement abroad, lists ranking the “world’s healthiest countries” often shape the dream.

But health rankings and longevity statistics don’t always tell the same story, and that distinction matters for how long your savings need to last.

Countries like Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan routinely top global health and life-expectancy charts.

Yet experts say retirees should look beyond headline rankings and focus on how long people stay healthy, not just how long they live.

Health Rankings vs. Living Longer

Most “healthiest country” rankings measure how well a nation is performing right now.

They examine indicators such as obesity rates, blood pressure levels, access to healthcare, mental health prevalence, and government health spending.

Longevity rankings, by contrast, reflect decades of lifestyle habits, policies, and healthcare access.

That’s why a country can score highly today but still lag behind others in overall life expectancy.

According to the World Health Organization, Japan leads major nations in life expectancy at 84.5 years.

Singapore follows closely at 83.9 years, with South Korea and Switzerland just behind.

Taiwan, which often tops current health rankings, has a life expectancy of about 80.8 years, several years lower than Japan’s.

Why “Healthy Years” Matter More Than Total Years

The key number for retirees isn’t just how long people live, but how long they live in good health.

That measure is known as “healthy life expectancy.”

Singapore leads in this category, with residents spending about 73.6 years in good health.

Japan is close behind at 73.4 years.

That gap between being alive and being healthy is where retirement costs spike.

Long-term care, home health aides, and medical expenses often concentrate in the final decade of life.

Financial planners warn that these years can quickly drain retirement savings if not properly planned for.

What the Longest-Living Countries Have in Common

No single diet or lifestyle explains why certain countries consistently perform well.

But researchers point to shared policy choices.

Healthcare systems in top-ranking countries emphasize prevention.

Japan mandates annual health checkups for workers, while South Korea’s national insurance covers nearly the entire population and prioritizes early screening.

Daily movement is built into everyday life.

Public transit systems and walkable cities in places like Switzerland and Singapore encourage physical activity without formal exercise routines.

Dietary patterns emphasize balance rather than restriction.

Fish, vegetables, fermented foods, and smaller portions dominate traditional meals, while sugary drinks are discouraged through taxes and pricing policies.

Do You Need to Move Abroad to Benefit?

Experts say relocating isn’t necessary to adopt healthier habits.

Research on long-lived populations suggests that daily movement, strong social ties, preventive care, and balanced diets can be practiced anywhere.

The idea of “blue zones”, regions where people supposedly live past 100 because of lifestyle alone, has also faced scrutiny.

Recent analyses suggest record-keeping errors may have exaggerated some longevity claims.

What This Means for Retirement Planning

The difference between total lifespan and healthy lifespan has real financial consequences.

Fidelity estimates that a 65-year-old couple retiring in 2025 will need more than $170,000 for healthcare expenses alone, excluding long-term care.

Experts say the lesson is simple.

Health should be treated as a retirement asset, just like savings or pensions.

You can’t stop aging, but adopting habits common in healthier countries may help you spend more of your later years living well, not just living longer.

Post Views: 134