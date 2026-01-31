Appeal Court upholds death penalty for Offa bank robbery convict

Share this:

The Court of Appeal in Ilorin, Kwara State, has upheld the death sentences of five men convicted of the 2018 Offa bank robbery.

The convicts, Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye, and Adeola Abraham, were found guilty of armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms, and culpable homicide.

The robbery, which targeted five banks in Offa, resulted in 32 deaths, including nine police officers.

Justice Haleemah Salman of the Kwara State High Court initially sentenced the defendants to death following a six-year trial that attracted nationwide attention.

While delivering a judgment that lasted over four hours, Justice Salman stated that the convicts “acted contrary to the law and allowed their connections with those in power at the time to lead them astray.”

In addition to the death sentences by hanging, the trial court also imposed three-year jail terms on the convicts for illegal possession of firearms, in line with Nigeria’s penal code.

Reacting to the ruling, lead prosecution counsel, Barrister Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), praised the judgment, describing it as “thorough,” despite what he noted were repeated delays during the trial.

On his part, defence counsel Barrister Abdullah Jimba said his principal was already preparing the required documentation to pursue a final appeal before the Supreme Court.

The judgment represents a significant development in Nigeria’s efforts to combat violent crime, particularly large-scale bank robberies that have drawn public outrage and national concern

Post Views: 147