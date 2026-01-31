JUST IN: Many soldiers killed as Boko Haram raid military base in Borno

News

Several Nigerian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram attack on a military base in Borno State’s Sabon Gari, Damboa Local Government Area.

The assault was carried out by militants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According reports, the attack took place on Thursday when insurgents stormed the base, firing sporadically and inflicting heavy casualties on troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

“There was an attack, many soldiers were killed, but I don’t have the correct figure yet,” a source familiar with the attack said.

During the raid, the attackers set ablaze armoured tanks and other military vehicles before fleeing with an unspecified quantity of ammunition, the source added.

ISWAP later claimed responsibility for the assault in a statement, which was accompanied by a video showing its fighters firing repeatedly toward the military facility.

The latest incident comes just days after seven military personnel, including a newly promoted Lieutenant Colonel, were killed in a separate ambush by insurgents in the state.

Recall that Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed was leading troops from Maiduguri to Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State when they were attacked on Monday, January 26, 2026.

According to military sources, the assailants deployed explosives and heavy gunfire during the ambush.

While several bodies were recovered, many soldiers sustained serious injuries, and an undetermined number of personnel remain missing.

The ongoing conflict has led to over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions across Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

 

