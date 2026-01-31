Many feared dead as landslides hit Mining site in DR Congo

Share this:

A series of landslides has struck a militia-controlled mining site in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with several people feared dead after being buried in the rubble, local authorities and witnesses said on Friday.

The incidents occurred at the Rubaya mining zone in North Kivu province, a site currently under the control of the M23 armed group, which has expanded its presence across the mineral-rich region since its resurgence in 2021.

According to reports, part of a hillside collapsed at the mine on Wednesday afternoon, while a second landslide followed on Thursday morning, after rainfall weakened the ground.

A freelance miner, Franck Bolingo, said the disaster happened shortly after heavy rain.

“It rained, then the landslide followed and swept people away. Some were buried, and others are still in the pits,” he said.

The M23-appointed governor of North Kivu, Eraston Bahati Musanga, confirmed that the landslides were fatal but did not provide a specific casualty figure.

“Some bodies have been found,” he said, adding that the number of victims could be significant.

However, the exact death toll could not be independently verified.

Another miner, Olivier Zinzabakwira, said he narrowly escaped when the first landslide occurred while he was inside one of the pits searching for minerals.

Despite the danger, dozens of miners were still seen on Friday digging through the site with shovels, attempting to recover minerals and possibly search for missing people.

Videos from the area showed men and women working in hazardous conditions, some wearing tank tops and rubber boots, as they continued to sift through the unstable mining pits.

The Rubaya mine is one of the world’s most important sources of coltan, producing an estimated 15 to 30 percent of global supply.

Coltan is a key mineral used in manufacturing electronics such as smartphones and laptops.

United Nations experts have previously reported that the M23 has established a parallel administration to regulate mining activities in Rubaya since capturing the area in April 2024, allegedly with support from Rwanda an allegation Kigali has denied.

The UN estimates the militia generates around $800,000 monthly from the mine through a tax system applied to coltan production and sales.

The wider eastern region of the DRC is also believed to hold 60 to 80 percent of the world’s coltan reserves, alongside large deposits of gold and tin.

Meanwhile, the ongoing insecurity linked to the M23 advance has forced several international mining companies to suspend operations in parts of the region.

Post Views: 144