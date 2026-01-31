Africa

Many feared dead as landslides hit Mining site in DR Congo

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Share this:

A series of landslides has struck a militia-controlled mining site in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with several people feared dead after being buried in the rubble, local authorities and witnesses said on Friday.

The incidents occurred at the Rubaya mining zone in North Kivu province, a site currently under the control of the M23 armed group, which has expanded its presence across the mineral-rich region since its resurgence in 2021.

According to reports, part of a hillside collapsed at the mine on Wednesday afternoon, while a second landslide followed on Thursday morning, after rainfall weakened the ground.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

A freelance miner, Franck Bolingo, said the disaster happened shortly after heavy rain.

READ ALSO:  Remembering Nigeria's first Professor

“It rained, then the landslide followed and swept people away. Some were buried, and others are still in the pits,” he said.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp

The M23-appointed governor of North Kivu, Eraston Bahati Musanga, confirmed that the landslides were fatal but did not provide a specific casualty figure.

“Some bodies have been found,” he said, adding that the number of victims could be significant.

However, the exact death toll could not be independently verified.

Another miner, Olivier Zinzabakwira, said he narrowly escaped when the first landslide occurred while he was inside one of the pits searching for minerals.

READ ALSO:  Hardship in Nigeria: Bamboo good alternative to costly iron rods -Experts

Despite the danger, dozens of miners were still seen on Friday digging through the site with shovels, attempting to recover minerals and possibly search for missing people.

Videos from the area showed men and women working in hazardous conditions, some wearing tank tops and rubber boots, as they continued to sift through the unstable mining pits.

The Rubaya mine is one of the world’s most important sources of coltan, producing an estimated 15 to 30 percent of global supply.

Coltan is a key mineral used in manufacturing electronics such as smartphones and laptops.

United Nations experts have previously reported that the M23 has established a parallel administration to regulate mining activities in Rubaya since capturing the area in April 2024, allegedly with support from Rwanda an allegation Kigali has denied.

READ ALSO:  Villa pile misery on struggling Man City

The UN estimates the militia generates around $800,000 monthly from the mine through a tax system applied to coltan production and sales.

The wider eastern region of the DRC is also believed to hold 60 to 80 percent of the world’s coltan reserves, alongside large deposits of gold and tin.

Meanwhile, the ongoing insecurity linked to the M23 advance has forced several international mining companies to suspend operations in parts of the region.

Post Views: 144
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Many soldiers killed as Boko Haram raid military base in Borno
Next article
Boko Haram kill workers repairing bridge in Borno
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks