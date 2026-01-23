Entertainment

iShowSpeed Get Pride' SaidaBoj Sparks Online Reactions

Controversial social media personality SaidaBoj has once again stirred conversations online after making a blunt statement about popular American streamer iShowSpeed, declaring that the internet sensation “has pride.”

Her comment, which quickly gained traction across social media platforms, came amid ongoing discussions about iShowSpeed’s personality, behavior, and interactions during his recent public appearances and travels. According to SaidaBoj, Speed’s confidence sometimes crosses into pride a trait she believes shapes how he reacts to people and situations around him.

While she did not present her opinion as an attack, her words were direct and unapologetic, a style she is well known for. “iShowSpeed has pride,” she stated plainly, sparking mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Supporters of SaidaBoj agreed with her perspective, arguing that iShowSpeed’s global fame at a young age may have influenced his demeanor. They pointed out moments where the streamer appeared dismissive or overly self-assured, suggesting that pride can sometimes overshadow humility when fame comes too fast.

However, fans of iShowSpeed were quick to push back, defending him fiercely. Many argued that what SaidaBoj described as pride is simply confidence and self-belief, especially for someone who has built a massive global following through hard work and consistency. Others noted that iShowSpeed often shows vulnerability, excitement, and respect for different cultures, particularly during his visits to African countries.

The debate has since grown beyond the statement itself, evolving into a larger conversation about fame, youth, and how public figures are judged online. Some users questioned whether society is too quick to label confident young stars as arrogant, while others insisted that public figures must always be conscious of how their actions are perceived.

As expected, SaidaBoj’s comment has kept her at the center of online discourse, reinforcing her reputation as someone unafraid to speak her mind whether people agree with her or not.

For now, iShowSpeed has not responded directly to the statement, but the buzz surrounding SaidaBoj’s remark proves once again how easily a few words can ignite widespread debate in today’s social media-driven culture.

