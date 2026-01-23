Entertainment

Davido & Phyno Represent Nigeria at Feng Chen Wang AW26 Show During Paris Fashion Week

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Nigerian music heavyweights Davido and Phyno have once again put Nigeria on the global map as they stepped out in style at the Feng Chen Wang Autumn/Winter 2026 (AW26) show during Paris Fashion Week.

The highly anticipated runway show, held in Paris, attracted top fashion insiders, creatives, and global celebrities and the presence of Davido and Phyno added undeniable African star power to the event. Seated among international tastemakers, the duo drew attention not just for who they are, but for how confidently they carried Nigerian excellence into one of fashion’s biggest spaces.

Davido, known for blending luxury with bold personal style, looked completely at home at the front row. His appearance further reinforces his growing influence beyond music, as he continues to make waves in global fashion circles while representing Afrobeats on an international stage.

Phyno, on the other hand, brought his signature calm confidence and street-meets-high-fashion energy to the show. The rapper’s presence highlighted how Nigerian hip-hop and street culture are increasingly intersecting with high fashion worldwide.

The Feng Chen Wang AW26 collection itself explored modern structure, movement, and balance a fitting backdrop for two artists whose careers are built on evolution and cultural impact. Their attendance wasn’t just about fashion; it symbolized how Nigerian creatives are now recognized as key voices in global pop culture.

As Paris Fashion Week continues to celebrate diversity and innovation, moments like this show that Nigerian artists are no longer just invited they are part of the conversation. Davido and Phyno’s appearance stand as another reminder that Nigerian talent belongs on every global stage, whether in music, fashion, or culture at large.

