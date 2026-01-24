IShowSpeed’s Lagos Stench Reaction Ignites Fresh National Debate on Nigeria’s Sanitation, Governance and Urban Management (PHOTO)

Share this:

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial heartbeat and one of Africa’s fastest-growing megacities, has once again found itself at the centre of a heated public debate following the viral reaction of American internet personality Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, to what he described as overwhelming foul smells during his recent visit to the city. What began as a series of spontaneous livestream clips during the 21-year-old content creator’s Africa tour has since evolved into a broader national conversation about sanitation, urban planning, governance, and the lived realities of millions of Lagos residents.

DDM NEWS reports that IShowSpeed, who boasts tens of millions of followers across YouTube and other social media platforms, arrived in Lagos as part of a highly publicised African tour that had earlier taken him to other countries on the continent. Known for his energetic, unfiltered style and real-time livestreams, the young influencer took to the streets of Lagos, immersing himself in the city’s bustling traffic, vibrant street life, and cultural scenes. However, amid the honking cars, crowded roads, and energetic atmosphere, he appeared visibly unsettled by persistent unpleasant odours emanating from open drains and overflowing refuse dumps in some areas he visited.

Short video clips showing IShowSpeed reacting to the smell, covering his nose, and verbally expressing discomfort quickly went viral across Nigerian social media. Within hours, the footage had sparked widespread reactions, ranging from embarrassment and anger to resignation and calls for introspection. For many Lagos residents, the clips did not reveal anything new; rather, they amplified a long-standing issue that locals have complained about for years but which, they argue, often receives inadequate attention from authorities.

Across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, Lagosians and other Nigerians began sharing personal stories and images of blocked drainage systems, uncollected waste, and refuse heaps lining major roads and residential streets. Many pointed out that the stench highlighted by the visiting influencer is a daily reality for residents, particularly in densely populated areas where poor drainage, flooding, and irregular waste evacuation have become routine.

DDM NEWS gathered that several commentators questioned how a city that reportedly generates over ₦800 billion annually in internally generated revenue continues to struggle with basic sanitation and waste management. Critics argued that Lagos’ status as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, home to multinational corporations and some of the country’s most expensive real estate, should translate into cleaner streets, efficient drainage systems, and a more functional waste management framework.

The debate soon moved beyond sanitation to broader questions of governance and accountability. Some residents accused successive administrations of prioritising image and mega projects over essential urban services, while others blamed rapid population growth and rural-urban migration for overwhelming existing infrastructure. Lagos, estimated to house over 20 million people, continues to grow at a pace that many urban planners say far exceeds the city’s capacity to manage waste and maintain environmental standards.

The controversy took a sharper turn following a public response by the Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area, Moyo Ogunlewe. Reacting to the criticism sparked by IShowSpeed’s comments and the subsequent online backlash, Ogunlewe reportedly pushed back against critics, suggesting that many of those condemning the state of sanitation had benefited from free or subsidised education and opportunities provided by the state. His remarks were interpreted by some as dismissive and, by others, as deflecting attention from the core issues being raised.

DDM NEWS observed that Ogunlewe’s response triggered another wave of reactions, with critics accusing him of resorting to tribal or sectional rhetoric instead of addressing the substantive concerns about waste management and environmental health. Some social media users described the comments as tone-deaf, arguing that access to education does not negate citizens’ right to demand clean and safe living conditions. Others insisted that public officials should welcome criticism as an opportunity to improve governance rather than personalise the debate.

In the midst of the growing controversy, attention has once again turned to the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the agency responsible for refuse collection and disposal across the state. Calls have intensified for LAWMA to improve efficiency, expand coverage, and ensure timely evacuation of waste, particularly in high-density and flood-prone areas. Environmental advocates argue that poor waste management not only contributes to foul odours but also exacerbates flooding, spreads disease, and undermines public health.

Experts have weighed in, noting that Lagos’ sanitation challenges are the result of a combination of factors, including inadequate infrastructure, weak enforcement of environmental laws, poor urban planning, and behavioural issues such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse. According to environmental health specialists, blocked drains filled with plastic waste and organic debris are a major source of odour and flooding, especially during the rainy season.

Some analysts also argue that the state’s reliance on private sector participation in waste management, while beneficial in some respects, has not fully addressed the needs of low-income and informal settlements. In these areas, irregular waste collection often leads residents to resort to dumping refuse in drains, canals, and open spaces, creating a cycle of environmental degradation that is difficult to break without sustained government intervention.

For many Nigerians, the IShowSpeed episode has become symbolic of how international attention can sometimes succeed where local advocacy struggles. Several commentators noted that it took a foreign influencer’s candid reaction to bring renewed focus to an issue that residents have long normalised. Others, however, cautioned against reducing Lagos to negative stereotypes, stressing that the city’s challenges should be contextualised within its size, complexity, and economic importance.

Despite differing perspectives, there appears to be broad consensus on one point: the sanitation debate sparked by IShowSpeed’s visit should not be dismissed as mere online drama. Instead, many argue it should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers at both state and local government levels to prioritise environmental cleanliness, invest in modern waste management systems, and engage communities in sustainable sanitation practices.

As the discussion continues, DDM NEWS notes that the incident has once again highlighted the power of social media in shaping public discourse and holding authorities to account. What began as a fleeting moment during a livestream has evolved into a mirror reflecting deeper structural and governance issues within Africa’s largest city.

Whether this renewed attention will translate into concrete action remains to be seen. For now, IShowSpeed’s Lagos stench reaction has forced an uncomfortable but necessary conversation—one that touches on dignity, public health, governance, and the everyday realities of life in a megacity striving to balance global ambition with local challenges. DDM NEWS will continue to monitor responses from government agencies, civil society groups, and residents as the sanitation debate unfolds.

