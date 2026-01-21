Japan Restarts World Largest Nuclear Plant Amid Safety Concerns

Share this:

Japan has restarted the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the world’s largest by potential capacity, for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, despite widespread local opposition and ongoing safety concerns.

The restart took place Wednesday at 19:02 local time (10:02 GMT), according to TEPCO spokesman Tatsuya Matoba.

The resumption was approved last month by the regional governor, although a September survey showed that around 60 percent of local residents oppose the restart.

A small group of protesters, mostly elderly residents, gathered near the plant’s entrance Tuesday, expressing fears over the safety of local communities.

“It’s Tokyo’s electricity that is produced here, so why should we be put at risk?” said 73-year-old Yumiko Abe.

TEPCO emphasized that it will verify the integrity of all facilities carefully and address any issues transparently.

The plant has undergone major upgrades since Fukushima, including a 15-metre tsunami wall, elevated emergency power systems, and enhanced safety mechanisms.

Nevertheless, critics remain concerned about the risk of a serious accident, citing previous minor incidents, cover-up scandals, and what they consider inadequate evacuation plans.

Seven groups submitted a petition signed by nearly 40,000 people opposing the restart, highlighting the plant’s location on an active seismic fault zone and its history of strong earthquakes.

Japan, heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels, aims to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, with nuclear power projected to provide about 20 percent of the country’s electricity by 2040. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has voiced support for nuclear energy as part of this strategy.

Meanwhile, the ongoing decommissioning of Fukushima continues, a complex project expected to take decades.

The restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa marks a significant step in Japan’s energy strategy, even as local communities and activists voice deep skepticism and fear.

