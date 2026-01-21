NewsSecurity

Police Confirm Abduction of Over 100 Christian Worshippers After Initial Denial

Precious Nwabuisi
0
The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the abduction of more than 100 Christian worshippers in Kurmin Wali, a remote community in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

This announcement reverses earlier statements that had cast doubt on the incident.

The Police said initial confusion arose following a meeting of the Kaduna State Security Council, convened by Governor Uba Sani, during which some local officials reportedly disputed the reports.

Earlier remarks by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police were misunderstood as a denial of the abduction.

In a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police clarified that their earlier comments were a “measured response” while details from the field, including the number and identities of those affected, were being verified.

Subsequent checks by operational units and intelligence sources have now confirmed the abduction.

In response, the Police have activated coordinated security operations, focusing on rescuing the victims and restoring calm to the area.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of tactical units, intelligence assets, intensified patrols, and targeted search-and-rescue operations across Kajuru and surrounding communities.

The Force also appealed to the public and media to rely on official updates and avoid speculation, emphasizing that citizen safety remains a top priority.

“The Force remains fully committed to the safety of all citizens and will continue to provide updates as developments unfold,” the statement added.

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

