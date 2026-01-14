JUST IN: FG, ASUU Unveil New Agreement

Share this:

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have signed a new agreement aimed at improving the quality of Nigeria’s university education system and ensuring stability in the academic calendar.

The agreement was signed and unveiled on Wednesday at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Conference Hall in Maitama, Abuja.

The event was attended by key government officials, including the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad.

Speaking at the ceremony, ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, said the union remains cautiously optimistic about the implementation of the agreement, despite past experiences with previous governments. He expressed hope that the Federal Government would implement the terms of the agreement without the need for industrial action.

According to Piwuna, ASUU expects openness and accessibility from the government, noting that effective implementation would help rebuild trust between both parties.

In his remarks, Education Minister Tunji Alausa described the agreement as a major milestone for Nigeria’s tertiary education sector. He said it reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring confidence in public universities and ensuring uninterrupted academic activities.

Alausa attributed the agreement to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s focus on improving education quality and maintaining a stable academic calendar for students across the country.

He noted that the agreement represents renewed trust between the government and university lecturers, and expressed confidence that it would mark a turning point in addressing long-standing challenges in the sector.

Further details of the agreement are expected to be released in the coming days.

