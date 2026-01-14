Education

JUST IN: FG, ASUU Unveil New Agreement

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Share this:

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have signed a new agreement aimed at improving the quality of Nigeria’s university education system and ensuring stability in the academic calendar.

The agreement was signed and unveiled on Wednesday at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Conference Hall in Maitama, Abuja.

The event was attended by key government officials, including the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  NECO Opens New Examination Centre in London

Speaking at the ceremony, ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, said the union remains cautiously optimistic about the implementation of the agreement, despite past experiences with previous governments. He expressed hope that the Federal Government would implement the terms of the agreement without the need for industrial action.

According to Piwuna, ASUU expects openness and accessibility from the government, noting that effective implementation would help rebuild trust between both parties.

In his remarks, Education Minister Tunji Alausa described the agreement as a major milestone for Nigeria’s tertiary education sector. He said it reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring confidence in public universities and ensuring uninterrupted academic activities.

READ ALSO:  School proprietor 'japa' after collecting WAEC, NECO fees from students

Alausa attributed the agreement to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s focus on improving education quality and maintaining a stable academic calendar for students across the country.

He noted that the agreement represents renewed trust between the government and university lecturers, and expressed confidence that it would mark a turning point in addressing long-standing challenges in the sector.

Further details of the agreement are expected to be released in the coming days.

Post Views: 164
Share this:
Previous article
Costa Rica Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot to Assassinate President
Next article
Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’ Over Iran’s Plan to Execute Protesters
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks