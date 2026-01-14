Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’ Over Iran’s Plan to Execute Protesters

Share this:

United States President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could take “very strong action” if Iranian authorities proceed with plans to execute protesters arrested during recent nationwide demonstrations.

The warning comes amid mounting international condemnation of Iran’s crackdown on protests that rights groups say has resulted in widespread killings and mass arrests.

According to activists, the government has also enforced a prolonged internet blackout, now stretching beyond five days, to limit the flow of information.

Reacting to Trump’s comments, Iran’s mission to the United Nations accused the United States of seeking regime change and using human rights concerns as a pretext for foreign intervention.

Tehran dismissed Washington’s threats, insisting that it had restored order following days of unrest across the country.

Rights organisations, however, paint a far grimmer picture.

They accuse Iranian security forces of using live ammunition against demonstrators and concealing the true scale of casualties.

Verified videos circulating on social media appear to show bodies laid out in a morgue near Tehran, with grieving relatives searching for missing family members.

Speaking in a media interview, Trump said the United States would not remain passive if executions begin, particularly amid reports that some detainees could face capital charges for “moharebeh”, or waging war against God.

Iranian prosecutors have confirmed that such charges are being considered against some protest suspects.

The US State Department has identified at least one protester who has reportedly been sentenced to death, while estimating that more than 10,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began.

Amnesty International and other rights groups have called on Iran to immediately halt all executions and release those detained for exercising their right to protest.

European governments have also reacted strongly. Several countries, alongside the European Union, have summoned Iranian diplomats in protest, warning of further sanctions if the crackdown continues.

EU officials described the rising number of casualties as deeply disturbing.

Iranian authorities maintain that dozens of security personnel have been killed during the unrest and have announced plans for a mass funeral in Tehran for what they describe as “martyrs.”

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has portrayed pro-government rallies as evidence that the protest movement has been defeated and issued warnings against foreign interference.

Analysts say the protests represent one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s leadership in years, though they caution that the state’s powerful security apparatus could still prevent any immediate political change.

