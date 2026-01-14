Education

JAMB Announces Sale of 2026 UTME, Direct Entry Forms

By Precious Nwabuisi
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the commencement of the sale of registration forms for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) admissions for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The announcement was made in a statement posted on JAMB’s official X handle on Tuesday night and signed by the Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

According to the statement, registration for the UTME will run from Monday, January 26, 2026, to Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The examination itself is scheduled to take place between Thursday, April 16, and Saturday, April 25, 2026. An optional Mock-UTME is slated for Saturday, March 28, 2026.

JAMB noted that the UTME is open to suitably qualified candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions for the 2026/2027 academic session, including candidates from foreign countries.

The board stated that all prospective candidates must have obtained their National Identification Number (NIN) before registration.

It also clarified that candidates must be at least 16 years old by September 30, 2026, to be eligible for admission.

However, JAMB explained that candidates below the age of 16 by that date may be considered for a waiver, subject to an intensive evaluation process.

Such candidates must score not less than 80 per cent in UTME or A-Level examinations, Post-UTME, Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), and the exceptional candidate assessment. The results of underage candidates, the board said, will only be released after the evaluation process is concluded.

For Direct Entry applicants, JAMB announced that the sale of application documents and E-PIN vending will begin on Monday, March 2, 2026, and end on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The registration process for Direct Entry candidates will be conducted exclusively at JAMB state and zonal offices.

The board said further details regarding the registration process would be communicated in due course.

