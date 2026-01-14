Terror herdsmen kill retired officer, councillor, 4 others in Benue

Share this:

At least six people have been killed by suspected armed herders in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State within the past three days.

The victims include a retired Warrant Officer, a former councillor, and four others.

The attacks occurred in Asa 2, Otukpo, and Otukpo-Akpa, with the herders also abducting a woman and child.

The Otukpo chairman, Maxwell Ogri, told journalists on Tuesday that the Sunday incident was caused by bandits masquerading as herders.

Also, the state assembly lawmaker, Kennedy Angbo, decried the incessant attacks, while the Special Adviser on Internal Security, Joseph Har, confirmed the incident and reports that police and Civil Protection Guards are on the scene.

The Benue State police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed four deaths and said investigations are ongoing.

Post Views: 269