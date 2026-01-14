News

Terror herdsmen kill retired officer, councillor, 4 others in Benue

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Share this:

At least six people have been killed by suspected armed herders in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State within the past three days.

The victims include a retired Warrant Officer, a former councillor, and four others.

The attacks occurred in Asa 2, Otukpo, and Otukpo-Akpa, with the herders also abducting a woman and child.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

The Otukpo chairman, Maxwell Ogri, told journalists on Tuesday that the Sunday incident was caused by bandits masquerading as herders.

Also, the state assembly lawmaker, Kennedy Angbo, decried the incessant attacks, while the Special Adviser on Internal Security, Joseph Har, confirmed the incident and reports that police and Civil Protection Guards are on the scene.

READ ALSO:  WHO: Israeli Strikes Cripple Lifesaving Work in Gaza

The Benue State police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed four deaths and said investigations are ongoing.

 

 

Post Views: 269
Share this:
Previous article
JAMB Announces Sale of 2026 UTME, Direct Entry Forms
Next article
NYSC ready to adopt inclusion of corps members with disabilities — DG
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks