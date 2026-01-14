NYSC ready to adopt inclusion of corps members with disabilities — DG

Share this:

By Agency Report

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says the scheme is ready to adopt and implement a standardised protocol for inclusive handling of corps members with disabilities throughout the orientation course and service year.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig. – Gen. Olakunle Nafiu said this on Wednesday in Jos, at the opening ceremony of the NYSC 2026 pre-orientation workshop.

Nafiu said the initiative focused not only on compliance but also on dignity, inclusion, and equal opportunity.

“It emphasises our commitment to leaving no one behind and positioning the NYSC as a humane, progressive, and nationally responsive institution,” he said.

The D-G, who delivered the keynote address, described the pre-orientation workshop as a strategic platform rather than a routine administrative exercise.

According to him, the workshop provided an opportunity for critical planning and reflection ahead of one of the most important phases of the NYSC service year, which is the orientation course.

“The orientation course constitutes the bedrock of the entire NYSC service year.

“It is where service begins, character is forged, and citizenship is affirmed,” he said.

He emphasised the need for the continuous reimagining of the orientation programme in line with national realities, global best practices, and the evolving behaviour of youths.

The D-G noted that the theme of the workshop, “Revamping the NYSC Orientation Course Experience as a Foundation for Impactful Service by Corps Members”, aligned with the scheme’s goal of producing disciplined, patriotic, and socially responsible citizens.

The NYSC boss commended the dedication and professionalism of management and camp officials.

He specifically applauded the seamless conduct of the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Orientation exercise, which he said demonstrated the power of teamwork and institutional discipline.

He said the 2026 workshop would feature innovative sessions, an open-mic discussion to address emerging challenges, improved camp management strategies, enhanced stakeholder collaboration, and the introduction of practical training modules to equip corps members with post-camp skills.

Nafiu urged participants to engage actively in the sessions to produce practical and actionable outcomes that would strengthen the orientation course nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop commenced on Jan 13 and would end on January 16.

NAN

Post Views: 190