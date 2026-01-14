BREAKING: US Withdraws Some Staff From Qatar Air Base as Trump Weighs Military Action on Iran

Share this:

The United States has begun reducing the number of personnel at its Al‑Udeid Air Base in Qatar, officials say, in a precautionary move as tensions with Iran continue to escalate.

The air base, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East, hosts around 10,000 troops.

According to three diplomats speaking to Reuters, some personnel were advised to leave the base on Wednesday evening.

Officials emphasized that this is a posture adjustment for force protection rather than a full-scale evacuation and that the base remains fully operational.

The move comes amid mounting international concern over Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protests, which rights groups say has left thousands dead. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened “very strong action” if Iranian authorities carry out executions of protesters, while Tehran has condemned the warnings as a pretext for military intervention.

Qatar’s government confirmed that precautionary steps had been taken at the base “in response to the current regional situation,” emphasizing the need to safeguard residents and critical infrastructure.

Diplomatic sources said Tehran had warned that U.S. bases in the region could be targeted if military action is taken against Iran. While no specific threats have been reported against Al‑Udeid, officials say the reduction in personnel is a risk-management measure.

The situation remains fluid, and authorities have stressed that the base continues its operations while maintaining heightened security measures.

