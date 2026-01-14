Insecurity: Niger govt orders residents to vacate Kainji lake area

Share this:

The Niger government has given a two-month notice to people living in hamlets around Kainji Lake to vacate the area so as to be resettled by the Emirate Council.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday by Mr Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Muhammad Bago.

Bago gave the directive when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad-Haliru Dantoro, Kitoro IV, at his palace in New Bussa.

He told the traditional ruler that his visit was to commiserate with him and the entire people of the Emirate over the recent terrorist attack that claimed so many lives.

The governor said that the resettlement of the people had become necessary to avoid collateral damage, as his administration, in collaboration with the Federal Government, was determined to clear the forest.

He said that this was with a view to flushing out criminals who were using Kainji Lake as their camp and, as such, making the land very uninhabitable for the people around the area.

He decried the influx of people into the Emirates without profiling, noting that it had become a security concern even as the activities of informants had thwarted security efforts in the Emirate.

Bago therefore urged the Emirate Council to rise up to its responsibility and join forces with the security agencies and government at all levels to combat any form of insecurity in the Emirate.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Emir and the people of the Emirate, especially the families of the victims, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

In the same vein, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Abdullahi, said the Federal Government was also interested in ensuring that there was peace and security across the country.

According to him, “It will be a welcome development if some concrete actions are taken to get the people relocated while the forest is taken back and deployed for further community use.

Responding, the Emir pledged to work closely with relevant authorities to identify and prosecute informants in the Emirate, adding that the security of lives and property was paramount.

He promised that no stone would be left unturned in securing the lives and property of his people and the area.

Dantoro appreciated the governor for the visit and reassured him of the Emirate’s continued support for his policies and programmes geared towards improving the lives of the people.

