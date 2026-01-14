NewsPolitics

Fubara Impeachment Suffers Setback as Two More Lawmakers Withdraw Support

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
The impeachment process against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, has faced another setback, as two more members of the State House of Assembly withdrew their support, calling instead for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing political crisis.

Barile Nwakoh, representing Khana Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II, announced their decision on Tuesday, just 48 hours after two other lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Sylvanus Nwankwo and Peter Abbey of Degema, made similar withdrawals.

While the legislators acknowledged that the Governor and his deputy may have breached constitutional provisions, they said their decision was influenced by interventions from respected leaders and stakeholders who urged restraint for the sake of stability in the state.

With this development, four of the 26 lawmakers who initially endorsed the impeachment notice have now stepped back, highlighting growing calls within the Assembly for dialogue over confrontation.

The Rivers State House of Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on January 15, 2026, amid heightened attention on how the leadership will navigate the deepening divisions within the chamber.

Earlier, Nwankwo and Abbey had warned their colleagues that prolonging the political tension could further destabilize governance in Rivers State and urged them to explore alternative mechanisms for resolving the impasse.

