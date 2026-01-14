BREAKING: US Suspends Visa Processing for Nigeria, 74 Other Countries

Share this:

The United States has suspended visa processing for Nigeria and 74 other countries in a move aimed at tightening immigration screening and preventing the entry of applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.

According to an internal U.S. State Department memo, consular officers have been instructed to halt visa issuance under existing immigration laws while the department conducts a broad review of its screening and vetting procedures. The suspension is scheduled to take effect from January 21, 2026, and will remain in place indefinitely pending the outcome of the reassessment.

Countries affected by the pause include Nigeria, Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Thailand, and Yemen, among others.

The development follows heightened scrutiny of immigration-related welfare use, particularly after a major fraud investigation in the United States uncovered large-scale abuse of taxpayer-funded benefit programmes. Federal officials said the probe, which took place in Minnesota, involved a significant number of Somali nationals or Somali-Americans.

In November 2025, the State Department had already directed diplomatic missions worldwide to apply expanded screening rules under the “public charge” provision of U.S. immigration law. Under this framework, visa applicants may be denied entry if they are considered likely to depend on public assistance.

Factors to be assessed include an applicant’s health status, age, financial capacity, English proficiency, employment prospects, and potential need for long-term medical care. The guidelines also permit visa denials for individuals with a history of government cash assistance or long-term institutionalisation.

A spokesperson for the State Department said the measure was necessary to protect public resources and ensure that immigration policies are enforced consistently.

While the public charge rule has existed in U.S. immigration law for decades, its application has varied across different administrations, with consular officers traditionally exercising broad discretion.

The State Department noted that exemptions to the visa suspension would be very limited and granted only after applicants fully satisfy public charge requirements.

