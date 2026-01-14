Senegal Defeats Egypt To Secure AFCON 2025 Final Spot

Share this:

(DDM) – Senegal advanced to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Egypt in a tense semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

DDM gathered that the decisive moment came in the 78th minute when Senegal star Sadio Mané struck from the edge of the penalty area, curling the ball into the left corner beyond the reach of the Egyptian goalkeeper.

The goal reflected Senegal’s growing control and tactical patience after a closely contested first hour, during which both teams tested each other but failed to convert chances into goals.

Egypt began the match confidently, controlling midfield and seeking to exploit speed and creativity from their talisman Mohamed Salah. However, opportunities remained limited as Senegal’s defense stood firm, frustrating repeated Egyptian advances.

The first half was marked by fouls and disciplinary action, including yellow cards for Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Habib Diarra, both of whom will now miss the final should Senegal advance.

Despite Egyptian spells of possession, Senegal gradually imposed themselves, gaining dominance in midfield and pushing the Pharaohs deeper into their defensive third.

After the interval, Senegal increased tempo and attacking intent. Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye went close on several occasions, while repeated corners and wide deliveries kept Egypt under consistent pressure.

Mané eventually found space just outside the penalty area, delivering a precise finish that settled the contest and ignited celebrations among Senegalese supporters.

Egypt sought to respond with multiple substitutions in the final minutes but struggled to generate meaningful chances, recording only one shot on target throughout the match, highlighting a frustrating evening for the Pharaohs in front of goal.

Senegal controlled the statistics, finishing with 65 percent possession, 12 attempts on goal, and six corner kicks, while Egypt remained largely restricted to defensive duties and counterattacks.

The win sets up a highly anticipated AFCON final for Senegal against either Nigeria’s Super Eagles or tournament hosts Morocco, with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Football analysts noted that Senegal’s victory demonstrated tactical discipline, patient build-up, and effective finishing, showcasing why they remain one of Africa’s top footballing nations.

Senegal’s coach praised the squad for their resilience and ability to execute game plans under pressure, while Mané’s decisive contribution reinforced his status as one of the continent’s most influential players.

The result extends Senegal’s remarkable run in AFCON tournaments and strengthens their ambition to defend their continental crown, with fans eagerly awaiting Sunday’s final showdown.

