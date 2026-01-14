Sports

Nigeria Holds Morocco Scoreless At Halfway Point AFCON 2025

Amaechi Okoro
By Amaechi Okoro
(DDM) – At the 45-minute mark of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final clash, Nigeria and hosts Morocco remain deadlocked at 0-0.

DDM gathered that the Super Eagles have enjoyed periods of possession, creating several promising opportunities, but have yet to break the Moroccan defensive line.

Fans and commentators noted that Nigeria has been lively in attack, moving the ball effectively across midfield and testing Morocco’s backline with quick transitions.

Despite sustained pressure, clear-cut chances have been limited, and both sides are showing tactical discipline, keeping the match tight and highly competitive.

Observers highlighted that the opening goal feels imminent as the Super Eagles continue probing, while Morocco remains dangerous on the counterattack, making the contest balanced and tense.

Supporters expressed optimism on social media, with many calling on the team to maintain composure and capitalize on scoring opportunities in the second half.

The first half has been physical, with midfield battles dominating play, and referees issuing a few cautions to manage challenges.

As the teams prepare for the second half, analysts expect Nigeria to push harder for the breakthrough, aiming to gain an advantage before the final 45 minutes.

Fans continue to rally behind the Super Eagles with chants and encouragement, confident that a decisive goal could come soon.

