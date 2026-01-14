Sports

Live Update: Nigeria, Morocco Go Into Halftime Level In AFCON 2025

Amaechi Okoro
By Amaechi Okoro
0
(DDM) – At halftime in Rabat, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final between Nigeria and hosts Morocco remains goalless, with both teams locked at 0-0.

DDM gathered that the first 45 minutes have been evenly contested, with the Super Eagles controlling possession at times but struggling to penetrate Morocco’s organized defensive setup.

Nigeria has created promising openings, moving the ball through midfield effectively and testing the Moroccan backline, but finishing has been elusive.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
Morocco, playing in front of a supportive home crowd, has relied on quick counterattacks, attempting to exploit spaces left by Nigeria while maintaining defensive discipline.

The match has been physical, with both sides committing tactical fouls to break momentum. Referees have issued several cautions to ensure control over aggressive challenges.

Analysts noted that the opening goal could come at any moment, as both teams continue probing for weaknesses in each other’s formations.

Fans watching the match have expressed optimism and confidence in the Super Eagles’ ability to break the deadlock in the second half, urging composure and sharp finishing.

Coaches from both sides are expected to make strategic adjustments during the interval to capitalize on opportunities and minimize defensive lapses in the second half.

The second half promises to be tense and closely contested as Nigeria and Morocco seek the decisive goal to secure a place in the AFCON 2025 final.

