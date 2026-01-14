Kwankwaso Sets Condition For Possible APC Return

Share this:

(DDM) – Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has outlined a condition under which he would consider rejoining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

DDM gathered that the former Kano State governor made the disclosure amid ongoing speculation about political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso emphasized that any decision to return to the APC would depend on the party addressing specific issues related to internal democracy, leadership structure, and the protection of members’ political interests.

Political observers note that Kwankwaso’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened political maneuvering in northern Nigeria, where the NNPP has emerged as a formidable opposition force challenging the APC’s dominance.

The senator indicated that he remains committed to ensuring that any political move aligns with the interests of his supporters, party members, and the broader electorate, rather than personal ambition alone.

Kwankwaso’s statement follows previous denials from the NNPP regarding rumors of mass defections, highlighting his cautious approach to political negotiations and party realignments.

Analysts suggest that the condition set by Kwankwaso reflects broader concerns about maintaining political relevance, protecting party cohesion, and securing strategic positions for NNPP members should any reintegration occur.

The NNPP leader also stressed that any dialogue with the APC would be conducted transparently, ensuring that his party’s values and objectives are preserved, and that constituents’ interests are not compromised.

Political commentators observed that Kwankwaso’s stance could influence other northern political actors contemplating defection, potentially shaping alliances and strategies in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

The senator’s condition reportedly focuses on ensuring fair representation within APC structures, guaranteeing policy influence, and safeguarding the political futures of key NNPP leaders and supporters.

Experts note that Kwankwaso’s careful positioning underscores the evolving dynamics of Nigerian party politics, where strategic negotiations, conditions, and alliances often determine the outcome of elections.

Observers also highlight that this development adds complexity to the political landscape in Kano State and the broader northern region, where voter loyalty and party influence are closely contested.

The NNPP, under Kwankwaso’s leadership, has steadily expanded its footprint, and any potential return to APC would have significant implications for electoral calculations, party strength, and the balance of political power in Nigeria.

Political analysts continue to monitor the situation closely, noting that Kwankwaso’s condition may serve as a template for negotiating terms in future defections or reconciliations across party lines.

The senator concluded by reaffirming his commitment to democratic principles, emphasizing that any political realignment would be guided by fairness, transparency, and strategic considerations for his party and constituents.

