News

JUST IN: Rivers Chief Judge refuses to constitute panel to investigate Fubara

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Fubara don assure road users say dem go get safe environment for Rivers
Share this:

Rivers State Chief Judge, Simeon Amadi, has refused to set up a judicial panel to investigate Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, citing a court order that bars him from doing so.

The Rivers State House of Assembly had requested Amadi to constitute a seven-member panel to probe allegations of gross misconduct against Fubara and Odu.

The court order, issued by Justice F.A. Fiberesima, restrained Amadi from receiving, forwarding, or acting on any request to form such a panel.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  Senate increases Health sector allocation by N300 Billion in 2025 budget

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, has already filed an appeal against the court orders.

 

More details to follow….

 

Post Views: 107
Share this:
Previous article
Bandits Demand N28.9 Million for ‘Lost’ Motorcycles Before Opening Ransom Talks for 166 Kidnapped Christian Worshippers in Kaduna
Next article
Hypertension on the Rise: A Growing Health Threat Many Nigerians Overlook
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks