JUST IN: Rivers Chief Judge refuses to constitute panel to investigate Fubara

Rivers State Chief Judge, Simeon Amadi, has refused to set up a judicial panel to investigate Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, citing a court order that bars him from doing so.

The Rivers State House of Assembly had requested Amadi to constitute a seven-member panel to probe allegations of gross misconduct against Fubara and Odu.

The court order, issued by Justice F.A. Fiberesima, restrained Amadi from receiving, forwarding, or acting on any request to form such a panel.

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, has already filed an appeal against the court orders.

More details to follow….

