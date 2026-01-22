JUST IN: Thousands of Nurses Face Delays Despite Released Service Pins

Share this:

The National Service Authority (NSA) has officially launched the enrolment portal for nearly 6,800 newly qualified nurses, enabling them to begin their national service promptly.

Deputy Director-General in charge of Finance and Administration at NSA, Donkor Fuseini, announced the development during an interview on GHOne TV on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

According to Fuseini, the long-awaited service pins for the newly qualified nurses have now been released, removing a major administrative obstacle that had delayed their deployment to hospitals and health facilities nationwide.

“We’ve opened the portal, and we’ve released the pins for nurses who were awaiting them. Their pins are now available for use,” Fuseini stated.

He urged all affected nurses to act quickly to complete their enrolment, emphasizing that prompt action will ensure swift posting to health institutions across the country.

“They’re just about six thousand, eight hundred or so. They should quickly enrol so we can post them to their various hospitals to start their service,” Fuseini added.

The National Service Authority revealed that the enrolment portal serves as a centralized system to streamline the process for qualified nurses, ensuring their data is verified and accurately recorded before deployment.

This initiative comes amid growing pressure on health facilities nationwide, which have faced staffing shortages and increased patient loads due to delays in posting newly qualified personnel.

“The release of pins removes a major obstacle that had stalled national service commencement for these nurses. Once they complete the enrolment process, we can move swiftly to deployment,” Fuseini explained.

The NSA’s portal also provides clear instructions and support for nurses who encounter technical difficulties while registering, aiming to prevent further delays.

Healthcare analysts have welcomed the move, noting that quick enrolment and deployment of nurses will help alleviate shortages in hospitals, improve patient care, and strengthen the overall health system across the country.

Fuseini assured that the NSA is fully prepared to monitor the entire process, from enrolment through to posting, ensuring that no eligible nurse is left behind.

He further emphasized the importance of timely compliance, warning that failure to complete the portal registration could result in delayed postings and extended service start dates.

As the 6,800 nurses prepare to begin their national service, the NSA’s proactive approach signals a commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring that health facilities nationwide are adequately staffed to meet the growing healthcare demands.

