JUST IN: Trump Revokes Canada’s Invitation to Join ‘Board of Peace,’ Sparks Tension

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn an invitation extended to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his newly established “Board of Peace,” following sharp exchanges between the two leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump announced the decision on Thursday, January 22, via his Truth Social platform, stating that Canada’s participation in the body was no longer being considered.

“Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining,” Trump wrote.

The decision comes amid rising diplomatic tension after Carney made remarks this week suggesting there was a “rupture” in the US-led global order—comments that drew international attention and appeared to irk the American president.

Dispute Over Global Leadership

Carney’s comments followed his widely praised address at the WEF in Davos, where he spoke about the shifting balance of global power and warned that middle powers could no longer rely on automatic protection under US leadership.

Without mentioning Trump directly, Carney argued that the era of unquestioned American dominance was facing strain, adding that “compliance” would no longer shield countries from geopolitical pressure.

The speech reportedly earned a standing ovation and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the forum.

‘Canada Thrives Because We Are Canadian’

Trump responded a day later during his own appearance at Davos, taking a direct swipe at the Canadian leader.

“I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful,” Trump said. “Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

Carney fired back on Thursday during a national address in Quebec City, ahead of a new legislative session.

“Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership,” he said. “But Canada doesn’t live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian.”

Carney’s government had earlier indicated it would not contribute financially to Trump’s self-styled Board of Peace, a factor that may have further strained relations.

The initiative is part of Trump’s broader push to position the United States as a central broker in resolving global conflicts.

While details of the Board’s structure and mandate remain limited, the withdrawal of Canada’s invitation underscores growing friction between Washington and Ottawa at a time of shifting global alliances.

As diplomatic rhetoric intensifies, analysts say the episode reflects deeper disagreements over international governance, power dynamics, and the future of multilateral cooperation.

